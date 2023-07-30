MOSES LAKE - A serious road accident occurred on SR17 at North Lake Road NE on Sunday, July 30, around noon, approximately five miles north of Moses Lake. The crash involved two vehicles, leading to multiple injuries.
Vehicle one, driven by 34-year-old Jesus A Banda Banda of Mattawa, was reportedly traveling eastbound on North Lake Road toward SR17. It is alleged that Banda Banda failed to stop at the stop sign and entered the intersection, subsequently colliding with vehicle two, which was northbound on SR17.
Banda Banda was injured in the crash and transported to Samaritan. He was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. Charges of failure to stop at a stop sign are currently pending against him.
Also in vehicle one were 31-year-old Ezequiel Banda of Ephrata and 27-year-old Rosa M Pineda Train of Mattawa, both of whom were wearing seatbelts and also sustained injuries. They were transported to Samaritan as well.
The driver of vehicle two, 39-year-old Kadee L Hernandez of Ephrata, was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. She was injured and transported to Samaritan for medical treatment.
Several passengers in Hernandez's vehicle were also injured in the crash, including a 19-year-old Joylynn E Rodriguez of Moses Lake, and four juveniles from Ephrata, aged between 8 and 17. The names of the juvenile victims have been withheld. All passengers were reportedly wearing seatbelts and were transported to Samaritan for treatment.
The local authorities continue to investigate the incident.