ELLENSBURG - An eight-year legal battle to get a Cle Elum man to clean up his property has come to a head.
Kurt Jones' property has been the subject of countless complaints from neighbors for years with violations issued by the county since 2015.
Jones' home is in the 1900 block of Hundley Rd between Cle Elum and Easton.
After repeated requests to clean up the property, a judge issued a writ of abatement on Friday, May 19. In other words, deputies have been ordered by the court to dispose of materials and clean up the site for the sake of the public's safety.
It isn't known why Jones hasn't cleaned up his property, but his hoarding reportedly stems from a desire to collect items that he can get a good deal on and fix.
Kittitas County's Code Enforcement says Jones' property is a hazard because of the vehicle batteries scattered throughout the parcel, spilled oils; abandoned vehicles have reportedly blocked the road at times, posing a hazard for snow plows in the area.
Deputies say all property removed from Jones' yard will be taken to a junk yard and any non-running vehicle will be hauled to a tow lot.
At one point, Jones' mother lived at the home, but was removed by authorities and relocated to live elsewhere because of the health hazards posed by the site.
The abatement costs will be passed on to Jones and if Jones refuses to pay, the county will seize his home and sell it to recoup of the costs of the abatement. The difference would be given to Jones.
The clean up of Jones' plot is expected to be completed by Monday.