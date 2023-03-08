WATERVILLE — A man charged in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend in Douglas County has been found competent to stand trial.
Dalton Potter, 28, is facing more than a dozen charges, including first-degree murder, in the death of Alyssa Longwell on Badger Mountain Road on Jan. 21.
Potter underwent an evaluation at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center. Despite Potter reportedly refusing to answer questions, psychologist determined Potter has the capacity to assist in his own defense and understands the charges against him.
An arraignment hearing has been scheduled for March 14. The hearing has been delayed as Potter refused to speak with his attorney or address the court. Potter’s attorney requested the competency evaluation due to the lack of communication from Potter.
Potter is accused of killing Longwell while the two were traveling on Badger Mountain Road on Jan. 21. Two witnesses, a father and daughter, told investigators the woman fell out of the vehicle, which then stopped. Potter allegedly exited and shot Longwell several times. Investigators say he then shot at the witness’ vehicle. The witnesses were about 200 feet behind the suspect’s vehicle, according to court records.
The vehicle Potter was driving, along with the gun used, were both registered to Longwell, according to investigators.
Potter remains in jail on $3 million bail.