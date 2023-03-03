WENATCHEE - A court document released from Chelan County to Source ONE News provided gritty details about the evidence collected that was used to obtain arrest warrants of two people suspected of running a prostitution ring in Wenatchee.
Earlier in the week, the Columbia River Drug Task Force announced it had executed search warrants on two locations and arrest warrants had been issued for two people believed to be responsible for peddling prostitution at both locations in Wenatchee.
Authorities are looking to arrest 60-year-old Linhui Yan and 43-year-old Yan Yang, both of whom are from Tacoma.
According to court docs, the Task Force, which consists of the sheriff’s offices of Chelan and Douglas counties and the police departments of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, three witnesses were interviewed, video evidence was obtained, and undercover agents were used to obtain the evidence needed to execute the sting.
The two businesses that were being investigated in Wenatchee were Lin’s Massage at 412 North Mission Street Suite A and Angel Spa at 328 N. Chelan Avenue.
One of the neighboring businesses and one of its clients told detectives a room they were in that shared the wall with one of the massage rooms wasn’t insulated well and sounds could be heard through the wall. At one point, the witnesses said they were convinced that it was a male having an orgasm.
That same neighboring business owner said they had walked into the space before Lin Massage began operating and noticed that the walls inside were painted hot pink, nothing had been remodeled, the floors were “filthy.” The owners, a husband and wife, seemed to be in a hurry to start operations.
In another interview, a witness and client of Blanskma Chiropractic was going in for his first visit, but didn’t know which space Blanksma occupied in the commercial building shared by Angel Spa and the chiropractor.
The witness told detectives he believed he had inadvertently entered Angel Spa instead of Blanksma. The witness told authorities that things felt immediately off when an Asian woman wearing an over-sized t-shirt answered the door and looked like she had just woken up. It was believed that the sex workers in the massage parlors were forced to live on the premises. When the witness inquired about paying for the massage through his insurance and was told they only take cash, he realized something was wrong. Moments later he learned that it was not Blanksma Chiropractic and left.
Detectives also found online ads that promoted sex at the Wenatchee massage parlors.
Multiple undercover agents were used to infiltrate the suspected prostitution operations. The stings involved money issued by counties/municipalities that was used to purchase services by the covert officers. Operatives stripped down naked in front of the alleged sex workers while the illegal ‘masseuses’ used their entire bodies to massage the agents and straddled some of them. Through first-hand experience as well as the use of hidden cameras to record both video and audio, offers for sex acts by the workers were captured as evidence. The agents paid for hand jobs and oral sex, but they left before the workers tried to perform the sex acts.
It’s believed that 10-12 men visited both parlors for sex each day. Angel Spa and Lin Massage operated 12 hours a day, seven days a week.
Court documents also revealed that the owner of the building on Mission St. that Lin Massage operated out of is owned by ex-Wenatchee mayor Dennis Johnson. The building on Chelan Avenue that Angel Spa occupied is owned by Linda Sasseen, a prominent insurance agency owner in the area. Both Linda and Dennis appeared unaware what exactly was happening within the walls of the illegitimate massage parlors. According to Johnson, Lin Massage moved into the space in June 2022 and Sasseen says Angel Spa began operating in her commercial building in September.
Linhui Yan and his wife Yan Yang are still at large and are wanted for leading organized crime, promoting prostitution and money laundering.
Linhui is 60 years old and has a thin build with short dark hair. He drives a silver Mercedes with a license plate that reads CCH6520. Yan Yang has long, black hair. Both Linhui and Yan speak broken English.
Linhui was arrested for two counts of letting premises for prostitution in Louisiana in 2019.
It’s believed that Linhui is or was operating other human-trafficking operations in Kennewick, Tacoma and Olympia.