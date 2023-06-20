QUINCY – Grant County’s coroner has confirmed the identities of those killed in a shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre Saturday night.
29-year-old Brandy Paulette Escamilla of Seattle and her fiance, 26-year-old Josilyn Summer Ruiz of Seattle, died instantly after being shot, according to the coroner’s office.
Authorities confirmed that both victims died at 8:22 p.m. at the Gorge Amphitheatre campground.
Escamilla died from a gunshot wound to the head and Ruiz died from a bullet to the torso.
It is not yet confirmed if they were volunteers and/or concert goers.
The shooting happened during Saturday’s Beyond Wonderland concert that was taking place inside the music venue in George, Washington.
Escamilla and Ruiz were reportedly an engaged couple.