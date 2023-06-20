camp

(left to right) Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz

QUINCY – Grant County’s coroner has confirmed the identities of those killed in a shooting at the Gorge Amphitheatre Saturday night.

29-year-old Brandy Paulette Escamilla of Seattle and her fiance, 26-year-old Josilyn Summer Ruiz of Seattle, died instantly after being shot, according to the coroner’s office.

Authorities confirmed that both victims died at 8:22 p.m. at the Gorge Amphitheatre campground.

Escamilla died from a gunshot wound to the head and Ruiz died from a bullet to the torso.

It is not yet confirmed if they were volunteers and/or concert goers.

The shooting happened during Saturday’s Beyond Wonderland concert that was taking place inside the music venue in George, Washington.

Escamilla and Ruiz were reportedly an engaged couple. 

Tags