FRANKLIN COUNTY — A couple charged with murder and child rape in Franklin County have been elevated to the U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted list.
Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia, 34, and his girlfriend, Araceli Medina, 38, are both charged in Franklin County with first-degree aggravated murder, four counts of first-degree rape of a child and three counts of first-degree rape of a child.
The charges come after Casian-Garcia’s biological daughters, ages 3 and 8, were found abandoned in Tijuana, Mexico in 2020. Both girls showed signs of severe physical and sexual abuse, according to U.S. Marshals. Forensic interviews reportedly show the two suspects had likely been abusing and sex trafficking the children, as well as the girls’ 7-year-old brother, who is believed to have been tortured to death. The boy’s remains were found in rural Franklin County in February 2022.
Investigators believe Casian-Garcia and Medina fled from Washington State and were seen crossing into Mexico in 2021.
U.S. Marshals in eastern Washington have followed up on numerous tips and are attempting to locate the couple.
“Edgar Salvador Casian-Garcia and Araceli Medina are accused of the most heinous crimes against the most vulnerable victims — their own children,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis. “The Marshals Service and our partner agencies are committed to find them and bringing them to justice.”
This is the first time U.S. Marshals have elevated the couple to its 15 Most Wanted list. A $25,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to the arrest of each suspect.