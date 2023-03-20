Those frozen strawberries you bought from Costco could give you Hepatitis A. It's why local health officials are telling residents to scour the confines of your refrigerator for frozen Organic Strawberries by Kirkland Signature.
The Costco-brand strawberries are being blacklisted after a number of Washington residents reported getting sick, having contracted Hepatitis A, from eating the infected strawberries.
Frozen Organic Strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets & Frozen Organic Tropical Fruit Blend sold to Trader Joe’s have been recalled due to an outbreak.
One of the people sickened by the outbreak is a Kittitas County resident.
Five Washington residents became ill with hepatitis A infection between November 24th, 2022 and December 27th, 2022. All reported eating the same brand of frozen organic strawberries during the period of time when they would have been exposed to hepatitis A.
On March 1, 2023, The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) began investigating a cluster of cases of hepatitis A suspected to be transmitted through food. On March 16, 2023, as a result of this investigation, scenic Fruit Company of Gresham, Oregon announced a recall of frozen organic strawberries and a frozen organic tropical fruit blend containing strawberries.
People who have been fully vaccinated for hepatitis A (two doses of vaccine separated by at least 6 months) are usually immune and will not get sick even if they ate the recalled strawberries. If you are not vaccinated and ate the recalled strawberries in the previous 50 days, you could be at risk of infection.
If you ate any of the recalled products in the previous 14 days, you may be able to receive treatment to prevent infection with hepatitis A. Contact your health care provider immediately to let them know you ate a product in the previous 14 days that was recalled because of hepatitis A.
If you ate any of the recalled products between 15 and 50 days ago, you could be at risk for hepatitis A infection and should watch for the following symptoms.
- Feeling tired
- Low appetite
- Diarrhea
- Fever
- Nausea
- Stomach pain
- Joint pain
- Dark urine
- Pale poop
- Jaundice (yellow color to the whites of the eyes or skin)