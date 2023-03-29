MALOTT - Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez disclosed more about the body that was found on the side of the road in Malott on March 15, 2023.
The body of 43-year-old Tim Fisher was found at around 8:30 a.m. in the area of 7 Okanogan Street, lying face down.
Initially, Rodriguez stated that he was not going to rule out foul play, but eventually did when an autopsy confirmed the man’s cause of death. Forensic research indicated that the cause of death was a drug overdose consisting of meth and fentanyl. Also contributing to the man’s demise was that he had heart disease.
The facial injuries he sustained were caused by collapsing and falling face first on to the ground.