MATTAWA - We now know what led to the death of a Desert Aire man last weekend.
30-year-old Jose Flores-Garcia was found dead in an irrigation canal in the 23000 block of Road U-SW shortly before 2 p.m. on May 13. The Grant County Coroner says Jose was last seen alive at around noon on May 13.
The coroner confirmed that Jose's death was accidental and that he died from drowning. Initially, Jose's death was suspected as 'suspicious,' but that has since been ruled out.
It's unknown if Jose intentionally went for a swim in the canal or if he accidentally fell in.