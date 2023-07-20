ROCK ISLAND – Douglas County’s coroner, Tanner Bateman, disclosed more about the death of Jesse Cadenas this week after the discovery of his body was announced.
On Thursday, Bateman informed Source ONE News that Cadenas’ manner of death was “an accident.”
The cause of death was ruled as a “probable drowning.” Bateman says the word ‘probable’ was used because confirming a drowning as the cause of the death is difficult unless there is water in the lungs or stomach. Bateman says determining a ‘probable drowning’ is done by ruling out every other cause of death.
Bateman says he believes Jesse had been in the water for a few weeks and had drowned shortly after leaving home on June 20.
Where exactly Jesse went in to the water isn't pinpointed, but deputies believed it was near or at the railroad trestle bridge.