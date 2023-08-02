QUINCY - The Grant County coroner has confirmed cause of death in an 11-year-old boy who was declared dead after he was found unresponsive in a backyard pool near Quincy on Saturday.
Grant County Deputy Coroner KC Sherwood says Omar Becerra died from drowning.
Grant County Sheriff's officials were not able to disclose further details about Omar's death, but they did say that the incident was not 'criminal.'
Omar's funeral will be this Saturday, August 5. Open casket will be 10-11am. His celebration of life- 11:30-12:30. Graveside 1:00pm. Service will be held at Pioneer Chaparral 14403 rd. 2 NE. in Moses Lake.
A GoFundMe has been established to help raise money for Omar's funeral.