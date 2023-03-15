MALOTT = Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez says he isn't ruling out 'foul play' as a factor that led to the death of a man whose body was found in Malott on Sunday.
Just after 8:30 a.m., sheriff's officials were notified about a deceased person who was lying face down on the side of the road in the area of 7 Okanogan Street.
On Wednesday, the Okanogan County coroner identified the deceased as 43-year-old Tim Fisher of Malott.
Initially, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says it believes foul play was not involved, but the coroner's office contradicted that statement confirming that it was not ruling it out.
Coroner Rodriguez told Source ONE News that some form of trauma was inflicted upon the body, but he wouldn't specify where and to what degree.
Source ONE News will have more information about the circumstances surrounding the dead person early next week.