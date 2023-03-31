QUINCY — Construction of a new roundabout along state Route 28 west of Quincy is set to begin on Monday.
The one-lane roundabout is being added at the intersection of SR 28 and White Trail Road, about four miles west of Quincy.
Lane shifts and flagger-controlled traffic, with delays, are required during construction, along with intermittent full closures of the intersection.
WSDOT says the intersection was identified as a safety concern, with a high-rate of near-miss collisions where traffic is pulling out onto the highway from White Trail Road, which has become a popular route to bypass driving through Quincy.
The project is estimated to cost about $2.8 million, with Grant County receiving a $2.46 million grant from the Federal Highway Safety Improvement program to go toward the cost. The project is managed by WSDOT.
The roundabout is scheduled to be completed in the fall.