WENATCHEE — Construction is set to kick off next month on a new roundabout in Wenatchee.
The multi-lane roundabout is being built at the intersection of U.S. 2/97 and Easy Street. The project starts April 3.
“The multi-lane roundabout will replace the existing traffic signal, creating a more consistent flow of traffic and while we can’t promise there will be no collisions, roundabouts have been proven to reduce the severity of collisions,” WSDOT officials stated. “The project will also add improvements like transit pullouts and an extension of the Apple Capital Loop Trail to provide better options regardless of how you get around.”
Easy Street will be closed from the U.S. 2/97 and Easy Street intersection to Ohme Garden Road north of the highway and about 250 feet south to the Circle K and Subaru dealership. The northbound state Route 285 off-ramp to eastbound U.S. 2/97 will also be closed. The closure will be in place 24 hours a day through the major construction of the roundabout.
Other detours will also be in place.
The roundabout is expected to be completed in mid-June.