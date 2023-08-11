LEAVENWORTH - Construction on a much-anticipated roundabout at the intersection of US 2 and Icicle Road in Leavenworth is finally underway. The roundabout is being built near Leavenworth's Adventure Park.
Work on the project began Monday, Aug. 7 and is expected to wrap up by the end of September. Construction is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday, with flaggers in place to assist motorists during the time work crews are on site. Comprehensive traffic control measures will be active 24 hours a day to ensure the smooth functioning of traffic and the safety of the construction workers.
At various stages of the construction process, traffic will be restricted to travel in one direction at a time, potentially causing delays in and out of Leavenworth. Drivers are encouraged to plan accordingly and may wish to explore alternative routes or allow for additional travel time.
The roundabout is the city's first. A second roundabout will eventually be built, connecting Pine St., Titus Rd. and the Chumstick Highway on the city's east end.