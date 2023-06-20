WINTHROP - The Methow Conservancy is thrilled to announce the successful acquisition of the Sunny M Ranch, a sprawling 1200-acre property located near the Town of Winthrop. The purchase was made possible through the dedicated efforts of the Campaign for Sunny M Ranch, which captured the hearts of more than 1500 donors and raised an impressive $8.7 million within a short span of five and a half months.
The Methow Conservancy, known for its commitment to preserving natural landscapes and fostering community well-being, plans to hold the land on behalf of both the human and wildlife communities. The acquisition aligns with the organization's core values, which include safeguarding wildlife habitat, supporting local farmland, ensuring trail access, and promoting affordable housing.
"We were humbled by the depth and breadth of appreciation we witnessed throughout the campaign," remarked Sarah Brooks, Executive Director of the Methow Conservancy. "The overwhelming response from both long-standing community members and newcomers underscores the significance of the Methow Valley's future."
The Sunny M Ranch comprises 26 parcels of varying sizes, featuring diverse landscapes such as the largest irrigated farm field in the Methow Valley, dryland fields, shrub-steppe terrain, forested uplands, and several wetlands. Previously part of the 4000-acre Sunny M Ranch, the property holds historical importance in the region. In the late 1980s, Helga and Erivan Haub purchased a significant portion of the ranch, transforming the mountaintop motel into the renowned AAA Four Diamond Sun Mountain Lodge.
The Methow Conservancy's acquisition of the Sunny M Ranch marks a unique opportunity to consolidate four vital community values into a single project: wildlife habitat preservation, farmland conservation, trail accessibility, and the development of affordable housing. Benj Drummond, President of the Methow Conservancy Board, expressed his gratitude for the community's active engagement and emphasized their ongoing role in the ownership and management of the land.
As a responsible steward of the property, the Methow Conservancy is in the process of developing a comprehensive management plan. The plan will articulate the organization's vision and objectives for the land, ensuring the preservation of its ecological integrity and promoting sustainable land use practices.
The Methow Conservancy's website (methowconservancy.org/sunnym) provides details on management objectives, opportunities for community engagement, and regular updates regarding activities and progress in the four value areas.
The acquisition of the Sunny M Ranch has several significant implications. Firstly, it serves as a vital sanctuary for diverse wildlife populations, including the Methow Valley's diverse range of mammals and birds. Additionally, the preserved farmland represents an iconic reminder of the valley's agricultural heritage. The Methow Conservancy also aims to collaborate with the Methow Housing Trust to develop an affordable neighborhood close to the Town of Winthrop, providing housing opportunities for local workers. Lastly, the organization's partnership with Methow Trails guarantees permanent access to essential recreational trails, securing the region's vibrant outdoor economy.
Sarah Brooks highlighted the organization's commitment to upholding the legacy of Helga and Erivan Haub, ensuring the continued availability of beloved trails, thriving farms, and precious wildlife habitats. Although the development of new projects, including the affordable neighborhood, will take time, the Methow Conservancy is actively working behind the scenes and looks forward to engaging the community in the upcoming months.
Donations are still being accepted to support the ongoing care and stewardship of the Sunny M Ranch. To ensure long-term sustainability, the Methow Conservancy has established a dedicated Stewardship & Maintenance Fund. The fund received an initial gift of $500,000 from Helga Haub, and the Lucky Seven Foundation provided a $250,000 Challenge Grant. The donations received since the announcement of the Challenge Grant will be matched by the Lucky Seven Foundation, significantly bolstering the Stewardship & Maintenance Fund.
For additional information on the Sunny M Ranch Conservation Project, visit the Methow Conservancy's website at methowconservancy.org/sunnym. The Methow Conservancy welcomes continued community involvement and appreciates the collective effort to preserve and cherish the Methow Valley's natural beauty and resources.