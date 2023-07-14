CONNELL – A Connell teen is behind bars after opening fire upon two East Wenatchee teens on July 11, 2023, according to police.
East Wenatchee Police say the shots fired call came in at around 7 p.m. It happened on the backside of the Eastmont High School on 3rd Street.
Police say two 15-year-old males were walking in the area when a 18-year-old suspect exited his vehicle and fired five shots at the juveniles. No one was hit in the shooting.
The incident was caught on camera.
Both victims are Eastmont High School students.
On Thursday, July 13 at around 10 p.m., Connell Police and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 18-year-old Klysman Cabrejo-Quezada in Connell. The alleged gunman faces charges the include two counts of 1st-degree assault, drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm.