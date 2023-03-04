CONNELL - On Friday, Connell's police department announced its activation of body cameras for its officers.
The department expressed that the cameras will be of benefit to the community as they will allow for the reviewing of interactions while increasing police accountability. All footage captured on the cameras will be used as evidence in court.
"The usage of BWC's is a simpler and more effective way for us to maintain compliance with the Uniform Electronic Recordation of Custodial Interrogations Act (RCW 10.122.030(1), which requires Law Enforcement officers to record custodial interrogations of juveniles and custodial interrogations related to a felony," the department wrote.
According to policescorecard.org, Connell's police department has seven officers for a town of nearly 5,000.