MOSES LAKE – Two men are behind bars for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting in Moses Lake on Wednesday.
At around 10:15 p.m., police were summoned to the area of Grape Drive and Ted Yao Way for several reports of shots being fired.
Officers contacted multiple witnesses and at least one victim in the area.
Police determined that three people were walking in the area when a white Chevrolet Camaro drove up on Grape Drive. Two people in the car began confronting three pedestrians and started shooting as the trio on foot fled.
With the intel they had, officers knew where to find the residence of one of the possible suspects. When the subject returned, both he and his passenger were arrested. A gun was also recovered from the vehicle. 26-year-old Tyler Flores of Moses Lake and 31-year-old Nickolas Brockman were arrested and booked into jail.
No one was injured in the shooting.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.