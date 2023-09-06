MOSES LAKE — The city of Moses Lake will soon witness a significant milestone in healthcare advancements. Confluence Health is all set to celebrate the grand opening of its new cancer treatment center located at 905 E. Hill Ave. on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony, scheduled between 10 a.m. to noon, is expected to attract an array of dignitaries, including the hospital's leadership and influential local stakeholders.
Initiated in August 2022 with a substantial investment of $14.5 million, the unveiling of this state-of-the-art radiation treatment facility promises to be a game-changer for residents of the Columbia Basin.
The imminent opening of this facility signals more than just superior care. For many patients, it represents a hopeful departure from long commutes and extended stays away from home. The center is conservatively projected to cater to approximately 300 patients in its debut year, with this number predicted to rise as the years progress.
Gregg Fletcher, director of Grant County for Confluence Health, is slated to underscore the community-driven essence of this monumental venture. After observing a moment of silence for those lost to cancer, Fletcher will emphasize, "This is a facility poised to profoundly benefit the entire community by providing unparalleled care closer to home, enabling patients to avail the best treatment possible without the added strain of distant travel or separation from loved ones."
Furthermore, he plans to spotlight the collaborative spirit behind this initiative. "This center is the fruit of the community's collective vision and endeavors. Confluence Health is deeply honored to play a part in turning this shared dream into reality."
Hospital leaders say the upcoming cancer treatment center will not only serve as a pinnacle of healthcare but also as a testament to the community's resilience, foresight, and unwavering dedication to making top-tier medical services accessible to all its residents.