GEORGE – Two people are confirmed dead after they died in a mass shooting that took place at a Gorge Amphitheater campground Saturday night.
During a press conference, Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the shooter shot into a crowd at random. It happened at the Gate H campground sometime around 8:30 p.m. Two people were shot and killed by the shooter and two were shot and injured by the gunman as well. Sheriff’s officials say the shooter was also injured, but it wasn’t confirmed if they were shot.
It is confirmed that the shooter was taken into custody after they walked away from the crime scene.
The motive of the shooting is unknown.
Names and physical descriptions of the shooter and those who were killed and injured are not being disclosed at this time.