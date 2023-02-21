LEAVENWORTH - Three people are dead, two of them likely still buried, under the remains of an avalanche that happened on the northeast corridor of Colchuck Peak at about 7,600 ft.
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says the slide happened on Sunday as six people were climbing in the area.
Jason Reinfeld of Chelan County’s Emergency Management says four people were hiking in the couloir above Colchuck Lake when the lead climber triggered an avalanche.
Chelan County Sheriff’s officials say the avalanche instantly killed two climbers who died from blunt force trauma due to the rocky topography of the area and the third victim who was rendered unconscious and severely injured, died later. Sheriff’s officials say the avalanche swept the climbers down the mountain by about 500 feet. Only one climber who sustained a leg injury survived. The other two climbers were off to the side of the couloir and were not stricken by the slide.
The incident wasn’t reported to authorities until Monday morning. A non-rescue team attempted to go to the site where the bodies were, but conditions were too dangerous for them to get close to the scene. Sheriff’s officials say inclement weather and extreme avalanche danger are preventing another trip to the site for now.
As of Tuesday afternoon, deputies say two bodies are missing, but are likely buried, and a third is deceased on the surface of the snow slide.
The victims are a 53-year-old Connecticut man, a 60-year-old New York woman and a 66-year-old New Jersey man. All climbers involved are from the northeastern portion of the U.S.
It isn’t known as to what research the climbing party did prior to their ascent.
Colchuck Peak is 12 miles southwest of Leavenworth.