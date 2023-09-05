MOSES LAKE - We know what will fill the commercial space between Chipotle and MOD Pizza in Moses Lake.
Per the Jersey Mike's website, their famed sub sandwich restaurant will soon open for business in Suite B of the Maiers Road commercial building across the street from the Fairfield Inn & Suites.
The Jersey Mike's opening date remains undisclosed, but the building's owner, Hogback Development of Yakima, confirmed that the eatery will begin carving up cold cuts for customers in spring 2024. Interior tenant construction in the Jersey Mike's space will start in February.
According to Hogback Development, the vacant area that's to be filled by MOD Pizza will see some activity soon. Tenant improvements to that space will begin in January, with an opening expected sometime this winter.
The only active Maiers Road tenant is Chipotle, having opened its doors in May 2023.