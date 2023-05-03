PATEROS - A big wildcat was reportedly caught on camera early Wednesday as it roamed the city of Pateros.
The confirmed cougar sighting on camera and by eye-witnesses prompted warnings to residents from Okanogan County and the city of Pateros later in the day.
Okanogan County Emergency management says the feral feline was spotted on Riverside Drive near Peninsula Park at around 2:30 a.m. Pateros resident Michelle Bearden caught the cat on camera in her yard at exactly 2:38 a.m.
"We are asking that all persons be cautious and aware of their surroundings while outside and keep a close eye on kids and pets," the City of Pateros wrote in a public message.
The camera's owner says she lives about four houses away from the Peninsula Park parking lot.