The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation have taken a first step towards opening a casino on tribal land in Pasco. The Colville Tribes recently submitted an application for a fee-to-trust transfer of property. According to a press release, the tribes submitted the application to the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Portland.
In 2019, the tribes purchased 177 acres of land for casino development in King City in Pasco near the Auto Zone distribution center, according to the Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business. An additional six-acre parcel was reportedly acquired nearby by for construction of a travel plaza.
“We’re pleased to announce this important milestone in our efforts to enhance economic development for the Colville Tribes,” Colville Business Council Chairman Jarred Michael Erickson said.
Tribal representatives say submitting the application is step one of the 16-step federal process for the transfer of off-reservation tribal fee property to trust status.
There will be additional processes required due to more regulations required by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Department of the Interior. The additional ‘hoops’ are warranted because the land is intended for a gaming facility.