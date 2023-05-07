QUINCY - Scores of motorists must endure at least an additional two weeks of construction at the White Trail Rd. roundabout in Quincy due to a concrete pouring mistake. On Sunday, the state Department of Transportation confirmed that concrete at the roundabout was poured four feet too far to the west. The DOT says it would take less time to tear up the existing portion of the project rather than "engineering" around it.
"It's a super bummer," Lauren Loebsack told Source ONE News on Sunday. "It's always tough when there has been a mistake, and this is an incredibly impactful one."
Loebsack says the construction restart will extend the construction timeline at SR 28 and White Trail Road by at least two weeks. Construction on the project began in mid-April. A traffic signal at the site has been directing alternating, single-lane traffic, causing delays for motorists traveling through the area.
The construction project was originally supposed to wrap up in early June.
Per usual, WSDOT hires contractors to construct its projects.