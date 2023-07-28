WATERVILLE - Questions are mounting about the pace of repair on a vital section of U.S. 2 Highway, which was severely damaged by a mudslide earlier this month. Local residents and farmers have voiced concerns over why work isn't being conducted around the clock on this essential east-to-west roadway.
KPQ gathered insights from project authorities to address these questions.
Jeff Deal, the project engineer, has reassured locals that the current 12-hour, six-day work schedule is just as efficient as a 24-hour schedule would be.
"Although we could potentially move a little faster on rebuilding some of the embankment, there's plenty of simultaneous activity that would not see significant time benefits with a move to a 24-hour window," Deal told KPQ.
Work on the project started on Thursday, July 20, after the road had been closed for over a week since Tuesday, July 11. Operating under an emergency requirement, the contractor has a 30-day window to reopen the highway. Based on the current six-days-a-week schedule, this would set the reopening date for August 23. Deal is confident of meeting this deadline and does not dismiss the possibility of advancing the date given steady progress.
However, Deal warns of significant risks if the crews were to rush the job.
"Over-acceleration could result in the cart getting ahead of the horse. There's a risk of things not being built correctly and potentially needing to dismantle and rebuild. We must avoid that," Deal remarked in an interview with KPQ.
The engineer also highlighted that crews are currently stretched thin due to multiple road construction projects being underway in the peak summer season.
The effort to repair U.S. 2 is a massive task. An estimated 10,000 cubic yards of rock material are needed to replace the ground beneath the highway removed by the mudslide. So far, approximately 5,000 cubic yards of dirt have been transported to the site, with regular-sized dump trucks carrying 12 cubic yards per load.
Further complicating matters are a dozen culverts beneath the highway, which were clogged with dirt runoff from the mudslide. Clearing these culverts is a laborious process, with crews managing to clean one per day due to complete blockages located 8-10 feet below the highway.
Around 3,000 feet of guardrail are being removed, half of which will be replaced, while the remaining section will undergo slope-flattening to eliminate the need for a guardrail. The removal and slope flattening tasks are nearly complete.
Deal expects that surfacing and paving of the highway will begin in the next 12-13 days. The detours currently in place due to the closure are adding approximately 25 minutes to travel times through the area.
Despite discussions about permitting local traffic to use the damaged road, Deal noted that unstable conditions would present severe safety issues. "We cannot allow traffic to drive next to 10-foot drop-offs," Deal stated.
The stretch of damaged road is expected to reopen by Aug. 23.