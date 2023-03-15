WENATCHEE - Dozens of residents in the Wenatchee Valley are seeking answers about the fate of a local groundhog that was photographed with its head stuck in what appeared to be a peanut butter jar over the weekend near a local dog park.
On Saturday at 3:18 p.m., Jenn of Wenatchee posted a picture of the marmot with its head in the jar on the Together Wenatchee Facebook page.
Jenn photographed the troubled critter while she was walking her dog at the Hale Park Off-Leash dog area on the edge of the Columbia River.
Jenn's post indicated that at least one bystander attempted to try to help the animal, but there wasn't any further updates after that.
Both Wenatchee Animal Control and the Department of Fish and Wildlife informed Source ONE News that neither handled the ordeal, but Animal Control did confirm that they had seen the post and that the animal is a groundhog.
Scores of people commenting on the post were seeking updates from Jenn and others about the fate of wild animal, but to no avail.