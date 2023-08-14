WINTHROP - A 19-year-old Winthrop woman who had a bright future ahead of a her was remembered by friends, family and her co-workers with the U.S. Forest Service during a memorial on Saturday.
Kierra Juergens Reichert was killed in a car crash on July 18 when the vehicle she was riding passenger in rolled on Twisp River Rd. in Twisp, resulting in her death. The driver in the crash was suspected of being intoxicated.
A tribute to Kierra was held at the Winthrop Barn on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Kierra graduated from Liberty Bell High School in 2022 and had just completed her freshman year on a four-year scholarship to University of Nevada in Reno.
"This summer, in addition to working weekends at a local espresso stand, Kierra was working for the Methow Valley Ranger District’s recreation program. Her colleagues described her as vibrant, kind and dedicated. It was an honor to have her on our team. We are saddened to have lost her from this world too soon," U.S. Forest Service wrote on it's Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest social media page.
The driver allegedly responsible for Kierra's death is 19-year-old Noah Hilderbrand of Oroville. Okanogan County Sheriff's officials say Noah has yet to be formally charged with vehicular homicide as the results from his toxicology blood test have yet to yield results.