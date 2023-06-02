MOSES LAKE - A local man is getting the recognition he deserves lately for his tireless efforts in cleaning up Moses Lake's coveted sand dunes, southwest of the city. Joe Cunningham lives in a trailer in the sand dunes with his wife. Despite the vastness of the dunes, Cunningham treats the area as if it were his own backyard.
"I consider the dunes home, how would you feel if it was your back yard," Joe told Source ONE News. "I've heard for several years after big weekends that they either want to shut the dunes down or start charging," Cunningham added.
Cunningham says he fills two garbage cans to two 50 gallon bags with trash daily on average.
Cunningham has been cleaning the dunes almost daily for the last 10 years and works harder after a holiday weekend at the site.
In addition to cleaning up garbage, Joe also spends a lot of time hauling stuck vehicles in the dunes.
Joe appeared to decline monetary support when he was approached about it. If you'd like to approach Joe in an attempt to support him or volunteer with him, you can reach out to him on Facebook.
Source ONE News was approached by several members of the community urging our media outlet to recognize Joe's hard work.