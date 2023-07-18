GEORGE - "Next year, I say we come back and do two nights in a row," renowned comedian Bert Kreischer told the crowd at the end of his stand up bit at the Gorge Amphitheatre on Saturday. The remark by the famed jokester was made during the last show of his Fully Loaded comedy tour in George on July 15.
Saturday's event was a five hour comedy extravaganza featuring not only Bert himself, but other comedians from across the United States.
It was the Gorge Amphitheatre's first comedy show.
"This venue was on my fucking list, for the last five fucking years," Kreischer told the crowd.
The venue appeared to be at or near capacity in terms of attendance.
Kreischer did not specify the dates of his alleged return to the Gorge.