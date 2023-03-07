LEAVENWORTH - The Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation are seeking a sculpture it lost to thieves last month after it was stolen from a Leavenworth park.
On Tuesday, the Colville Tribes issued an announcement soliciting the public’s help in finding a metal salmon sculpture that was situated along the Waterfront Park trail near Barn Beach.
Tribal officials say it was discovered stolen on February 16, 2023 and was installed on October 31, 2022.
The work of art is a piece from Swede W. Albert, a descendent of the Wenatchi Tribe. The salmon sculpture was crafted to “capture the essence of the salmon and the First Salmon Ceremony, which are both important parts of Wenatchi culture,” the Tribes wrote. The sculpture was created using recycled and salvaged metal.
Colville Tribes asks anyone with information about the theft to contact local law enforcement or Tribal Police. If the sculpture isn’t recovered, the Wenatchee River Institute plans to replace it.
Colville Business Council Chairman Jarred-Michael Erickson said, “Public art enriches the lives of all people, and theft or vandalism of public art is always sorrowful. That is particularly true with this salmon sculpture, which symbolizes the importance of the salmon in tribal culture. We hope to recover the sculpture with the assistance of the public.”