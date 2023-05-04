NESPELEM – One of the Colville Tribes’ most honorable members passed away on Tuesday at the age of 96. Colville Business Council Chairman Jarred-Michael Erickson says the loss of Pauline Stensgar is “incalculable.” Stensgar was the tribes eldest employee and was the last fully fluent speaker of the nxa?amxcin dialect (Moses-Columbia tribe language).
“The Colville Tribes always mourns the loss of a tribal member, but the loss of a language speaker and tribal member of Pauline’s status is truly incalculable. The entire world is poorer for her loss. In honor of Pauline Stensgar, I have ordered tribal flags to fly at half-staff,” Erickson stated.
Tribal officials say Pauline’s most recent project was establishing a nxa?amxcin dictionary, which is nearly complete.
Pauline worked for the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation for 48 years, serving with Area Agency on Aging as a handywoman, assistant cook, and foster grandparent. For the last 24 years, she worked with the Language Program as the Senior Elder instructor.
The tribal dressing will occur this Friday, May 5 at 2:00 p.m. at the Strate Funeral Home in Grand Coulee. A rosary will follow later the same day at 7:00 p.m. at the Keller Community Center. The funeral will occur on Saturday, May 6 at 10 a.m. and will be officiated by Father Joe Fortier. Pauline Stensgar will then be laid to rest in her final resting place, the San Poil Indian Cemetery.
Stensgar resided in Keller near Grand Coulee.
Before being located to the reservation further north, the Moses-Columbia tribe occupied areas that are now Moses Lake, Royal City, Othello, Quincy, Ephrata, Waterville, Ritzville and Coulee City.