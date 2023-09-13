EPHRATA - Columbia Ridge Elementary in Ephrata is set to publicly unveil its brand-new look on September 27, marking the completion of its extensive remodeling project. Community members, alumni, students, and their families are invited to attend this momentous occasion.
The evening will commence at 6:00 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, symbolizing a new chapter for the esteemed educational institution. Following the ceremonial activities, from 6:20 to 7:00 p.m., attendees will have the unique opportunity to take public tours of the newly transformed school. The event promises to showcase the state-of-the-art facilities, updated classrooms, and other amenities that have been integrated into the new design.
Located at 60 H Street SE in Ephrata, Columbia Ridge Elementary has long been a cornerstone of education in the community.
With the recent renovations, the institution reaffirms its commitment to providing a conducive learning environment for its students, ensuring they have access to the best facilities and resources.