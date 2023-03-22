MOSES LAKE — After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, law enforcement is again hosting the Columbia Basin Multi-Agency Citizen Academy.
Applications are being accepted through Friday. Participants in the academy will attend a five-week, nine-class training held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All classes are held at Big Bend Community College. Classes start April 4.
The academy gives the public a chance to learn how law enforcement operations and works to develop positive relationships between police and the community. Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement is encouraged to attend.
Classes will include history of law enforcement, use of force, active shooter, traffic enforcement, accident investigation, gang and drug investigations, neighborhood watch programs, volunteer programs, a tour of the MACC Dispatch center and Grant County Jail, demonstration day and more.
The application is available below. Once completed, return the application to the Moses Lake, Ephrata or Quincy police departments or the Grant County sheriff’s office. Applicants must be at least age 18, have no felony or misdemeanor convictions or be the suspect of any pending criminal investigation. The academy is open to all Grant County residents.