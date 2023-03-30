SPOKANE - Nearly 40 years later, authorities have identified a dismembered body found on the shore of the Spokane River as a woman with ties to Wenatchee.
This week, Spokane’s Police Department and the Spokane Medical Examiner’s Office say the mutilated body belonged to 24-year-old Ruth Belle Waymire.
Ruth’s unidentified (at the time and up until February 2023) torso was found on the south shore of the Spokane River by two fishermen on June 20, 1984. Her hands and feet were dismembered, and her head was missing. Her body was never identified and no females matching the medical examiner’s description were reported missing when the reporting parties made their gruesome discovery.
In April 1998, her skull was found in a vacant lot at 7th Avenue and Sherman by a woman walking her dog. A few years later, DNA technology paired the skull with the torso, but the body parts found remained unidentified.
Through advancements in genetic genealogy, detectives and the medical examiner were able to narrow the body’s DNA down to two sisters. The younger sister was determined to be alive and living in Oklahoma. That sister provided DNA to the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Cold Case Unit and she continues to help with the case.
On February 17, 2023, Othram, a forensic genealogy company that specializes in cold case murders, confirmed the sibling relationship and Ruth’s identity.
Born in 1960, Ruth attended Rogers High School. At a young age, her parents divorced and Ruth, her mother and sister moved in with a Spokane family. Shortly after, Ruth’s mother died. She and her sister went their separate ways and never stayed in contact. Ruth was never reported missing because she lived a homeless lifestyle, living between Wenatchee and Spokane.
Police determined that Ruth was married to her second husband at the time of her death and had a child a year or two before she perished. That child remains unidentified.
Despite the lengthy investigation, Ruth’s killer remains unidentified, but police have a hunch on who it might be. At the time of her death, Ruth’s husband was Trampas D.L. Vaughn; a man who was 15 years her senior. Spokane Police say Vaughn was born in Iowa and served time in prison before moving to the Pacific Northwest. He and Ruth were married in Wenatchee and no records have been found indicating a divorce between them. Police have not ruled out Vaughn as a suspect, but he died in Sutter County, California in 2017. Ruth’s first husband, who is alive and living in Spokane, is also a suspect and is cooperating with the investigation.
Spokane Police and Investigators with the Medical Examiner’s Office are hopeful that those who knew Ruth, her husbands, and/or perhaps a child/children born to Ruth will contact police through Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and help bring closure to the tragic death of a young woman, originally dubbed ‘Millie,’ until now. Ruth Belle would have been 63 next month.
*SPD and the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office would like to thank Othram, King County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dr. Christopher Casserino, Dr. Gary Bell, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma City Police Department, Keokuk Police Department and Ruth’s relatives for sharing their DNA and family history to help solve this 39-year-old case.*