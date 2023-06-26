ROCK ISLAND - The mother of a 25-year-old autistic man is seeking assistance from boaters on the Columbia River in the search for her son, who went missing under mysterious circumstances. Margaret Tiley, the distraught mother, is urging the boating community to join the efforts to locate her son, Jesse Robert Cadenas, who was last seen in the Rock Island area.
Search and rescue teams discovered Cadenas' shoes and bicycle near a trail adjacent to the railroad tracks leading to the Rock Island Railroad Bridge. Concerns arose that he may have fallen into the river, prompting the Douglas County Sheriff's Office to organize a comprehensive search effort over the weekend.
Despite extensive search operations conducted by the sheriff's office, Cadenas was not located in the area, leading to the suspension of the search on Sunday. However, his family and authorities remain determined to find him and are appealing to the public for any information that may aid in the search.
According to Tiley, Jesse Robert Cadenas was last seen by his mother on the night of June 19 at 10:00 PM. It was not until the following morning at 8:00 AM that she noticed his absence, raising immediate concerns for his well-being. Tiley described her son as being verbal, although he tends to be apprehensive when approached by strangers.
The missing man is believed to have been in possession of his gray "Giant" brand mountain bike, which he typically accompanies with but is not known to wear a bicycle helmet. These distinct characteristics may assist in identifying him if he is spotted along the Columbia River or in the surrounding areas.
Authorities have urged anyone with information about Cadenas' whereabouts or any potential sightings to contact Rivercom Dispatch at (509) 663-9911. The collaborative efforts of the community are vital in reuniting Cadenas with his family and ensuring his safety