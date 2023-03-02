Two informally-written eulogies posted by family members related to the climber whose body was recovered after he was killed in an avalanche nearly two weeks ago revealed more about who he was. Seongtae “Bob” Cho of West Hartford, Connecticut was climbing in a party of six on Colchuck Peak on Sunday, February 19, when disaster struck. Bob and two others were killed by a massive avalanche.
According to Chelan County Sheriff's officials, Bob's body was not buried as deep and was recovered; the other two climbers who perished are still entombed in the aftermath of the avalanche.
A GoFundMe created by Bob's family for the benefit of his wife, Mi Jeong Cho, states he was a business owner and a father of three.
"Bob was the head of the household and is survived by his wife Mijeong and their three children Charles, Cecilia and Christopher. The devastation and heartache his family is experiencing from his sudden passing cannot be expressed. The harsh reality of carrying on with Bob’s business, having to make ends meet and continue to support their children’s education completely falls on his wife Mijeong," the GoFundMe dedicated to Bob's wife stated.
Creators of the GoFundMe wrote that the goal is to raise $5,000 a month for the next eight months to help Bob's family.
"The Cho family has consistently been willing to help anyone in need. This time, we can be there for them. This time, our community can come together to aid the Cho family in desperate circumstances. While the family needs your emotional support, financial support is crucial for the next several months," the GoFundMe explained.
Family members say Bob was a compassionate person who always put others’ needs first.
"He constantly had a smile on his face and an abundance of hugs with his greetings," the GoFundMe added.
Brian Song of Boston, Massachusetts is Bob's nephew. Song spoke highly of his late uncle in a post on Facebook:
"Growing up, I always admired your relentless positivity. Regardless of your situation or lot in life, you made it your life's mission to spread laughter and joy at all times and in all places. As a child, I saw you as an uncharacteristically goofy, lax uncle with a curious penchant for climbing large rocks. But as I grew older, I was consistently struck by how with nothing but sheer kindness and laughter, you left an indelible and endearing impression on everyone you’ve ever met."
Song says his uncle Bob taught him to embrace "foolishness" and "vulnerability."
"I’ll treasure the memories of you competing against your own children on who could sing (or scream) Happy Birthday the loudest at even public restaurants and I’ll cherish your impromptu phone calls to check in on how I was doing...."
Bob Cho was 54 years old. Having been in the care of Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris, Cho's body will be transported to Connecticut.