TRINIDAD - A 22-year-old Leavenworth man's fateful jump into the Columbia River resulted in his death on Tuesday, according to Kittitas County sheriff's officials.
Authorities say Liam Gillikin jumped from a cliff on the west Columbia River bank, west of Crescent Bar on the Kittitas County side.
Gillikin did not resurface after jumping 50-60 feet into the water.
Rescue boats were not able to find Gillikin on July 4, but his submerged body was found by King County sheriff's divers the following day. His body was located in the same area where he had jumped.
No foul play is suspected.