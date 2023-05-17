CLE ELUM - A Cle Elum woman is dead following Wednesday's three-vehicle crash on SR 970 about four miles east of her hometown.
Shortly before 5:30 p.m., State Patrol says 37-year-old Elecia Vaughn was eastbound on SR 970 behind two other vehicles when the wreck occurred.
Troopers say 36-year-old Tim Soderstrom of Cle Elum was driving the leading vehicle when he stopped to make a turn. The vehicle behind him driven by 34-year-old Max Twogood of Seattle stopped behind Soderstrom as well.
Vaughn failed to stop her vehicle in time and crashed into the back of Twogood's car, sending Twogood in to Soderstrom's rig.
Vaughn died at the scene. Twogood sustained minor injuries and Soderstrom and his passenger, 22-year-old Riley Seed of Ellensburg were not hurt.
Alcohol and drugs were not a factor. Everyone was buckled up.
The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.