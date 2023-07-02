HATTON - A 68-year-old Cle Elum woman was one of three people killed in a two-vehicle crash in Adams County on Friday.
Washington State Troopers say Diane Coughlin of Cle Elum died while riding passenger in an SUV on SR 26 about 19 miles west of Washtucna just before 1:30 p.m.
State Patrol officials say 53-year-old Mark Nieman of Des Moines, Washington was at the wheel of a small pickup truck with 24-year-old Natasha Nieman of Des Moines, Washington riding as passenger when their truck crossed the centerline and hit the SUV head on.
The Niemans died in the crash and Diane died in the SUV.
The driver of the SUV, 65-year-old James Coughlin survived, but was injured and transported to East Adams Rural Hospital in Ritzville for treatment.
It isn't known if anyone was wearing their seatbelt in the wreck and its unknown as to why Mark's truck crossed the centerline.