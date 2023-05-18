MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the City of Moses Lake announced its intent to crack down on homeless people living in their vehicles on Central Drive.
City officials say police will act on a trespass request the municipality received from a private property owner against residents living in personal or recreational vehicles off the stretch of road on May 25.
In April, the city got a request from Ted Yao, owner of three parcels along W. Central Drive, to trespass all vehicles that had illegally parked on paved sections of Mr. Yao’s land. On Tuesday, April 25, the city issued notices of criminal trespass on private property to owners of the resident vehicles, informing them that they had 30 days to vacate the premises. Moses Lake police delivered notices to each vehicle , and made personal contact with as many vehicle owners as possible.
May 25 marks the expiration of the 30-day notice; all vehicles remaining on-site will be subject to impound. Owners of resident vehicle who remain on site will be arrested for criminal trespass, as well as for any other outstanding warrants, and booked into Grant County Jail.
The city has put dumpsters on site for safe collection of debris.
Once all the vehicles are removed, the city says it will put down absorbent and run the street sweeper to ensure removal of contaminants. Concrete building blocks will also be placed to prevent future illegal parking of resident vehicles.
Upon departure from the Central Drive location, resident vehicles will be subject to unlawful camping restrictions as well as parking time limits.
The city is in the process of designating a portion of city-owned property to be a place that would serve as a residential site for homeless vehicle owners. The tentative location that the city is exploring is the former gun range and police training compound near SGL Carbon.