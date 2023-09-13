MOSES LAKE - The city of Moses Lake has decided not to set aside land that would serve as a lot for homeless RVs and vehicle dwellings within its municipal limits.
The city council recently voted not to do so, without providing a specific reason for it, according to Moses Lake City Manager Kevin Fuhr.
Deliberations on the matter come after the city vacated all land along Central Drive that was populated with non-paying motor vehicle residents.
Fuhr says any RV in the city must be in an RV park as a paying tenant.
Recently, an camper was given 24 hours notice to leave or be towed.