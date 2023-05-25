MOSES LAKE - The city of Moses Lake made its first 'key to the city' and awarded it to 98-year-old Miyo Koba, owner of Frank's Market, at city hall on Tuesday.
Miyo appeared delighted to receive such an honor and profusely thanked the city and those who attended the ceremony during a regularly scheduled city council meeting on Tuesday. Miyo was presented Moses Lake's 'key to the city' seconds after she was given an honorary medal and plaque by the Sisters of the American Revolution.
A Japanese-American, Koba and her family were sent to various internment camps across the western U.S. during WWII. Miyo grew up in Toppenish and her family leased a farm on the Yakama Nation Reservation during the 1930s and 1940s. In 1942, just after graduating High School, she and her family were sent to Heart Mountain in Wyoming.
Upon release, her family relocated to the Moses Lake area where she met her husband Frank Koba while working on a farm with him. The pair decided to leave farming and bought Frank's Market on Nelson Rd. in 1952; the store has been in the Koba family ever since. Miyo’s son, Rick, eventually took over the store and it has continued to be of service to the community.
Daughters of the American Revolution, Karneesta Regent Stephanie Massart recently sat down with Miyo recently to hear her story. “It is truly humbling the experience Miyo had, and to be able to honor her, not only as reparation for the transgressions of our country, but to acknowledge her commitment to our community, is a privilege,” says Stephanie.
Koba is hailed as an integral part of the community and has been for decades. Residents of the Moses Lake community says Miyo is well known for many reasons that are good, but what she's most known for is the time she beat a would-be robber to defend her store from theft in 2014.