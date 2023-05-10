MOSES LAKE - The city of Moses Lake appears to be short on water. A significant decline in the deep aquifer the city extracts water from has been a point of discussion at the city for some time.
"The city of Moses Lake is experiencing serious water supply issues. Solutions to this issue are not easy and require a comprehensive approach, first among those is a committed and coordinated effort by all of our partners in the region," Moses Lake City Manager Allison Williams explained.
As a result of the waning aquifer, most of the city's wells are seeing water level declines; declines that the city fears current water supply will have a difficult time meeting summer demand, especially during peak times.
Current normal water system demand is 4.2 mg/d. Summer demand is 16 mg/d. This increase is well outside of national averages and planning standards (AWWA). Six of our 18 wells currently require additional summer demand monitoring and management because of lost aquifer capacity, with peak day demand at 20 - 22mg.
The city says the low water supply poses issues to farmers who pump the water to irrigate and fire protection services.
The city says its committing to a 5-year potable water irrigation reduction of 50% and are in the process of updating the 2015 Comprehensive Water System Plan.
To remedy the problem, the city plans to transition to surface/shallow water in the near future, a cost that comes at a cost of over $230 million.