ELLENSBURG - The city of Ellensburg wants to 'go big' in celebrating 100 years of one of the largest rodeos in America. It's why the city seeking artists to paint a massive mural for all to see on the Craig's Hill water reservoir on the town's east side.
The Ellensburg Rodeo is one of the most popular rodeos in North America and is covered by national media networks like ESPN.
The city is informing prospective artists to keep the theme centered around the rodeo and grounds as a gathering place and the rich contribution to the community.
The city chose the tall-standing reservoir due to it being highly visible and will be the backdrop for national media coverage during the rodeo.
The city wants the mural to be 40 feet by 40 feet on the west face of the tower.
Application submissions are due March 31, 2023 with a finalist officially selected and approved by the city on June 5. The deadline to have the mural complete is July 31.
The Ellensburg Rodeo happens every Labor Day weekend.
The city has budgeted $22,000 for the painting of the mural.