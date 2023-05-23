MOSES LAKE - On Tuesday, the city of Moses Lake confirmed that Allison Williams' resignation from her city administrator role was at the request of Moses Lake's city council.
A special meeting was held on Friday, May 19, where the city council voted to accept Williams' resignation. Despite being asked to step down, Williams appeared to get a warm reception from her colleagues, the council and those in attendance.
"She is proud to leave the City in a better place, having navigated it through claims, COVID, outdated planning work, and significant organizational needs," the city wrote in a press release.
Williams' last day in the office was May 19 and her resignation will take effect on May 31, 2023.
As for the reason behind the council's request for Williams' to resign, city attorney Katherine Kennison told Source ONE News that the city could not disclose anything about it.
A public records request will be made to obtain more information about Williams' severance from the city.