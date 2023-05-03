WENATCHEE - If courts allowed over-capacity, it would have been standing room-only at Tuesday's preliminary hearing of two men accused of viciously beating a Chelan County Jail guard on Monday.
Inmates Benito Licea of Wenatchee and Javier Valdez of East Wenatchee faced a full Chelan County Superior courtroom with a crowd of people standing near the courtroom's entryway.
Chelan County's prosecutor says the pair's arraignment is set for May 15; that's when a suspect pleas 'guilty' or 'not guilty' to the charges against them.
Prior to the attack, Valdez had been incarcerated for allegedly murdering 18-year-old Yair Flores in a gang-related shooting on Aug. 12, 2022 in Wenatchee. Charges were filed against Valdez on Oct. 5, 2022 and he was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's Office in Walla Walla on Oct. 11. Valdez is a Sureno gang member who has been referred to as "highly violent." Valdez's murder trial was tentatively set for May 23, 2023.
Benito Licea was jailed for his alleged involvement in a shooting that seriously injured a man in Wenatchee last April. Licea's trial is tentatively set for July 11, 2023.
On Monday, May 1, it was determined that 24-year-old Benito Licea of Wenatchee started the attack by striking the corrections deputy, knocking him to the floor and continuing to attack him. 28-year-old Javier Valdez of East Wenatchee joined the attack and began, from what it appeared as, stabbing the corrections deputy in the head.
Authorities believe the attack was premeditated with Licea and Valdez talking to each other on camera shortly before the assault.
The jail guard sustained several puncture wounds and lacerations to the head, neck, arm and hand. He was treated at Central Washington Hospital.
Licea and Valdez face charges of attempted aggravated first-degree murder, prison riot and weapons possession by prisoner.
The motive behind the attack is still under investigation.
The identity of the victim remains withheld until the conclusion of the investigation.