SPOKANE - In a recent announcement, Vanessa R. Waldref, the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, revealed that Michael Gene Rice, a 48-year-old resident of Soap Lake, has pleaded guilty to the production and attempted production of child pornography.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for October 11, 2023, in Spokane.
According to court documents and proceedings, Rice coerced an 11-year-old minor under his care to engage in sexually explicit conduct and record it using Rice's mobile phone. The minor bravely reported the incident to law enforcement, leading to the issuance of a search warrant for Rice's iCloud account data. Authorities discovered child pornography videos consistent with the minor's statements within Rice's iCloud account.
Further investigation revealed that Rice had a previous conviction in 2002 for the rape of an 11-year-old child in Grant County, Washington. Sentencing is also pending in a separate case where Rice was recently convicted after a jury trial earlier this year on charges of dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of such depictions.
Expressing concern over Rice's reprehensible behavior, United States Attorney Waldref stated, "As a parent, I am chilled by Mr. Rice's exploitative conduct of a young child. My office will continue to take child exploitation seriously, whether online or in-person. Children everywhere deserve to live in a world free from predators." Attorney Waldref commended the collaborative efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, particularly highlighting the partnership with the Grant County Prosecuting Office, which contributed to the successful prosecution of this case. Such collaborations, she emphasized, strengthen communities and ensure the safety of citizens, especially vulnerable children.
This case falls under the purview of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the United States Department of Justice in 2006 to combat the alarming rise of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The initiative brings together federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children while also focusing on victim identification and rescue. Project Safe Childhood involves integrated efforts by law enforcement agencies, participation in national initiatives, increased federal enforcement, training for agents, and community awareness and educational programs. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and internet safety education, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.
The investigation into this case was led by the Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF), a dedicated unit committed to protecting children and investigating cases of missing children and exploitation in Washington State. The MECTF operates in collaboration with the Washington State Patrol (WSP), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Spokane Police Department (Spokane PD), and representatives from other counties, working collectively to safeguard children and communities in the region. The task force traces its origins back to 1999 when the Washington Legislature established it to address missing and exploited children cases under the direction of the Chief of the State Patrol.
Homeland Security Investigations and the Grant County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation, while Ann T. Wick, Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, is prosecuting the case.