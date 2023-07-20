EPHRATA – An 11-year-old boy has abrasions after he was hit by a car on his bicycle in Ephrata on Wednesday.
The collision happened just before 2 p.m. at Division Avenue and Alder Street.
Police say a 94-year-old male driver was turning from Alder St. on to Division Avenue when he hit the kid. Police say the child was riding his bike in the crosswalk when he was struck.
The bike rider sustained only minor injuries.
The driver was cited for failure to yield and driving with no insurance.
Police allege that the driver had not completely come to a stop at the intersection before turning, labelling the driving maneuver as a ‘California roll.’